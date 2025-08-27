Jordyn Woods Just Launched Her Boldest Fashion Chapter Yet—And It Eats

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jordyn Woods has always been that girl. She stays serving glam selfies we love, owns court-side seats like no one else (supporting her man, Karl-Anthony Towns), and is a fashion week front row slayer.

She’s a model, a fashion girl, a WAG who sets trends, and a girl’s girl who never misses the chance to uplift other women—all while flexing on her haters.

Now she’s stepping into her next chapter.

Jordyn Woods Drops New Bags, Shoes & Jewelry With Woods By Jordyn

On August 26 at noon, Jordyn officially debuted her boldest Woods by Jordyn collection yet. The new offerings show her versatility and ability to carve out her own lane in fashion. We are here for it.

The rollout leading up to today’s launch was nothing short of iconic. Whoever consulted on her social media marketing needs a raise!

Jordyn dropped visuals that had the girls gagging. She rocked furry boots, curve-clinging bodysuits and oversized button-downs styled like couture.

And we can’t forget about the moment she pulled a sandwich out of one of her new bags. Her caption said it best: “When we say this drop eats, we aren’t lying.”

The New Woods By Jordyn Is For Everyone—Thick Girls Come To The Front

What makes this collection even better is that it’s not just fashion-forward—it’s for everyone. Jordyn has been open about the frustration of shopping for chic boots that fit thicker calves, and she turned that challenge into the centerpiece of her footwear line.

The result is shoes are versatile, stylish, and inclusive for women of all body types. Her handbags and jewelry deliver the same vibe—pieces bold enough to turn heads but versatile enough to take you from brunch with the girls to late-night glam.

“This is our most exciting and purposeful launch yet,” Jordyn shared in a press release. “I want to be disruptive in this industry by creating quality pieces that are inclusive and solution-based. After a year and a half of development, I’m beyond excited for people to finally experience the collection and see the detail and effort we’ve poured into every piece.”

The Woods by Jordyn is available exclusively online at woodsbyjordyn.com.

Jordyn Woods Just Launched Her Boldest Fashion Chapter Yet—And It Eats was originally published on hellobeautiful.com