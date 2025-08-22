10 Rising Black Women In Comedy You Should Absolutely Be Watching

Let’s be honest—Black women have long been the heart of comedy, whether through storytelling, satire, or sheer presence. And now, a new generation is stepping into the spotlight with fresh voices, distinct perspectives, and undeniable talent. These 10 rising comedians are not only making us laugh; they’re shifting the culture with every punchline.

From stand-up stages to screenwriting rooms, they’re redefining what it means to be a comedic force. Here’s who you need to know and why they’re so important right now.

1. Zainab Johnson

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Zainab Johnson’s comedic voice is effortlessly smooth and sharp all at once. A former math teacher turned stand-up star, she brings depth, elegance, and insight to her routines. Whether on stage or acting in Prime Video’s Upload, Zainab’s observational humor is both thought-provoking and deeply funny.

Raised in Harlem, Zainab made waves with her debut one-hour comedy special Hijabs Off on Amazon Prime Video. She’s a series regular on the hit Amazon Original Upload, created by Greg Daniels, and co-hosts Netflix’s 100 Humans, according to her website. Zainab also showcased her talent as Dr. Hanniel in the critically acclaimed web series Avant-Guardians.

Her late-night stand-up debut came on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, and she’s since had standout performances on HBO’s All Def Comedy and NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Her career skyrocketed with her appearances at the Just For Laughs (JFL) Comedy Festival in Montreal, where she was first featured as a “New Face of Comedy,” followed by recognition as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch. She later appeared on JFL’s legendary Just For The Culture show. Zainab is a regular performer at Los Angeles’ iconic Comedy Store, The Improv, and Laugh Factory, as well as New York’s renowned Comedy Cellar.

2. Ziwe Fumudoh

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ziwe has turned awkwardness into an art form. With her bold, satirical interviews and pointed commentary on race, culture, and power, she’s redefining what political comedy can look like. The Northwestern alum first rose to fame as the creator and host of the viral 2017 YouTube series Baited with Ziwe, where she fearlessly and humorously challenges her guests on complex racial topics, according to Forbes.

Since then, Ziwe has built an impressive career, co-hosting Hysteria, the popular podcast from Crooked Media, and contributing as a writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Desus & Mero, and The New Yorker, to name a few. Today, she’s the creator and star of her own Showtime series, aptly titled Ziwe, which we hope has more seasons in the works.

Her Showtime series was both uncomfortable and hilarious, exactly the kind of smart, disruptive work that comedy needs. Ziwe’s hit series, which ran from 2021 to 2022, featured interviews with stars like comic Hannibal Buress, SNL’s Bowen Yang, and American lawyer Eboni K. Williams.

3. Ayo Edebiri

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Ayo Edebiri’s rise in comedy has been nothing short of meteoric and entirely deserved. While her standout role on The Bear has earned her widespread critical acclaim, her roots in stand-up and comedy writing show just how multifaceted and intentional her career has been.

In 2019, Ayo made waves with a viral joke on Comedy Central’s Up Next, where her witty take on dating “white DJs” quickly introduced her to millions, according to Forbes. Before her breakout, Ayo honed her craft as a writer for The Rundown with Robin Thede and NBC’s Sunnyside, where she wrote comedy bits for the series. Her hard work paid off when the Boston native won an Emmy in 2023 for her performance in The Bear and joined the cast of Netflix’s Big Mouth for its fourth season.

She also launched a podcast, Iconography, with Olivia Craighead, where they dive into the personal celebrity icons of their guests. With a soft delivery and razor-sharp wit, Ayo’s comedy is nuanced, intelligent, and always full of unexpected twists.

4. Ego Nwodim

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

As one of the standout cast members on SNL, Ego brings a grounded brilliance to every character she plays. Her comedic instincts are impeccable, and her ability to balance absurdity with authenticity makes her one of the most compelling performers on television today.

She’s been a cast member on the hit comedy show since 2018.

5. Nicole Byer

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Nicole Byer is a whirlwind of energy and honesty. Known for her 2018 Netflix hit Nailed It and her candid, hilarious podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, Nicole’s comedy is as bold as it is refreshing. She speaks truth with no filter and plenty of flair, and she’s unapologetically herself in every space she enters.

You can catch Byer cracking hilarious jokes with her upbeat personality on shows like MTV’s Girl Code, 90 Day Bae, or The Good Place. Her 2021 comedy special, Nicole Byer: BBW, was also a hoot.

6. Michelle Buteau

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Michelle Buteau feels like the friend you call when life gets messy and you need a laugh to make it through. Her 2020 Netflix special Welcome to Buteaupia showcases her gift for storytelling and warm, unfiltered humor. She’s a mom, a writer, and a powerhouse performer with range and charm in equal measure.

Buteau is now the star and creator of Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest, which was recently renewed for a third season.

7. Marie Faustin

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Marie Faustin blends wit and edge with a cool, effortless confidence. A mainstay in the New York comedy scene, she’s a co-host of The Unofficial Expert podcast and a frequent presence at top festivals. Marie’s comedy is chic, candid, and always on point.

8. Jessica Williams

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Jessica Williams rose to prominence on The Daily Show and 2 Dope Queens, where her brilliance and charisma captivated audiences. Whether she’s behind the mic or in front of the camera, she brings depth, intelligence, and poise to every role, and she’s only just begun.

9. Janelle James

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

As Principal Ava on Abbott Elementary, Janelle James has become a household name and a fan favorite. Her bold, irreverent humor is balanced by smart, sharp writing. She doesn’t just tell jokes; she commands the room with unapologetic flair.

Check out the hilarious stand-up bit she did in 2018 for the Just For Laughs festival, because this one is sure to make you double over in laughter.

10. Sasheer Zamata

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sasheer Zamata brings a distinct voice and thoughtful edge to her comedy. An SNL alum and standout actress, she’s known for her observational humor and commitment to telling stories that matter. Whether she’s doing stand-up or acting, Sasheer is always compelling and coolly confident.

The comic recently starred in 2024’s Agatha All Along and is the host of the Best Friends podcast with Nicole Byer, where the comics and real-life friends talk about everything from pop culture to dating and gel manicures. The show has been running since 2019 on the Headgum podcast network.

