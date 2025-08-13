Natasha Rothwell Shares Update On Viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Adaptation

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Natasha Rothwell shares an update on how she plans to bring the viral TikTok saga Who TF Did I Marry? to television. The actress, writer and producer reveals she is not just producing the series, but she will be starring in it as well. Read more details about the upcoming adaptation inside.

During a live taping of IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, Rothwell revealed that her team will pitch the project to networks next week. If all goes well, production could begin as early as next year, with a potential premiere in 2026.

The series is based on Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson’s 50-part viral TikTok phenomenon. It became a cultural sensation earlier this year, amassing over 450 million views. In her videos, Johnson recounted a whirlwind marriage to a man she alleges deceived her about everything from his education to his finances. Each installment unveiled new twists, making it one of the most addictive real-life stories on social media. Johnson’s ex-husband has denied her claims, but the online fascination only grew.

Hollywood took notice fast. Variety reported that the rights sparked a six-way bidding war between Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions ultimately securing them and even outbidding Shonda Rhimes.

“We just connected,” Rothwell recalled during the sit down about her first FaceTime with Johnson. “And we beat Shonda, y’all. We got it.”

She praised Johnson’s courage in sharing her truth.

“I was blown away that she fearlessly was telling the story and still believed in love after that,” Rothwell added.

For Rothwell, the draw goes beyond the scandalous details. The White Lotus Emmy nominee and Insecure alum has long championed telling layered stories from underrepresented perspectives.

“It’s in line with the mission of centering marginalized voices, lifting them up, and hopefully helping people at the end of the day,” she explained.

Rothwell’s journey to this moment has been anything but easy. She reflected on her early days in New York, working through financial struggles while chasing her dreams, and emphasized the importance of community.

“That’s what got me through,” she added. “Working along with other people who were as hungry and ambitious as I am.”

If the series moves forward as planned, audiences could soon see Rothwell not only portray but help shape one of the Internet’s most captivating relationship sagas. A blend of juicy drama with the kind of thoughtful storytelling that has defined her career.

With its mix of betrayal, drama, and cultural relevance, Who TF Did I Marry? is already poised to be one of TV’s most anticipated adaptations.

Who’s watching?

Natasha Rothwell Shares Update On Viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Adaptation was originally published on globalgrind.com