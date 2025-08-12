Listen Live
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Amazing Fall Weather in Ohio

The Old Farmer's Almanac, a trusted source since 1792, recently released its 2025 fall forecast

Published on August 12, 2025

As summer fades, Ohioans eagerly await fall’s crisp air and vibrant foliage. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source since 1792, recently released its 2025 fall forecast, predicting a delightful season for Ohio. With cooler temperatures and drier conditions, the Buckeye State is set for a stunning autumn. Here’s what to expect, from temperature shifts to foliage highlights, as Ohio prepares for a picturesque fall.

Cooler Temperatures Ahead

Firstly, the Almanac forecasts a cooler-than-average fall for Ohio, particularly in September and October. In the Lower Lakes region, including northern Ohio, September will average 62°F, about two degrees below normal. Meanwhile, October will dip to 51°F, also cooler than usual. Similarly, the Ohio Valley, covering southern Ohio, expects 68°F in September and 56°F in October. Consequently, these cooler temps will create ideal conditions for cozy sweaters and outdoor activities like apple picking.

Drier Conditions for Vibrant Foliage

Additionally, the Almanac predicts below-average rainfall, with September seeing 2.5 inches in the Lower Lakes and 2 inches in the Ohio Valley. October will bring even less, with 2 inches and 1.5 inches, respectively. Therefore, this dry weather could enhance fall foliage, making leaves more vibrant. As a result, Ohio’s forests will likely burst with reds, oranges, and yellows, perfect for leaf-peeping drives or hikes.

Planning Your Fall Adventures

Moreover, the cooler, drier weather makes Ohio ideal for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. However, the Almanac notes brief warm spells and scattered showers, so plan accordingly. For instance, pack layers for chilly evenings at Cincinnati’s harvest fairs. Ultimately, Ohio’s 2025 fall promises stunning scenery and pleasant weather, inviting everyone to enjoy the season’s charm.

Ohio

