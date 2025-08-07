Will National SNAP Changes Impact Ohio’s Hungry?

Shifting National SNAP Policies

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is facing a national overhaul, raising concerns about its future. Specifically, new federal policies, like the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” impose stricter work requirements. Additionally, by 2028, states are required to cover 10% of SNAP benefit costs. Consequently, Ohio could face an extra $318 million annually, straining its budget. For rural Ohio communities, where food insecurity is already high, these changes could hit hard. Meanwhile, the debate over feeding the needy intensifies.

Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle

Why Feeding the Hungry Sparks Controversy

Surprisingly, providing food to those in need remains a divisive issue. Some argue SNAP fosters dependency, pushing for cuts. However, others, including myself, believe hunger—especially among children—should never be ignored. Although I’ve never used SNAP, I’m glad my tax dollars support it. In Ohio, 1.5 million people depend on SNAP, with counties like Cuyahoga and Franklin showing high enrollment. Yet, proposed $267 billion cuts over a decade threaten access, leaving families vulnerable.

Ohio’s Growing Food Insecurity

Food banks across Ohio are already stretched thin. For example, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective reported a 33% demand spike in 2022. As benefits shrink, demand will likely grow. Moreover, seniors and disabled individuals may struggle most under new restrictions. On the other hand, supporters of the changes claim they reduce fraud and encourage work. Nevertheless, the risk of leaving Ohio’s hungry without support looms large.

Source: Stockah / Getty

A Call for Compassion

Ultimately, Ohio must decide how to protect its most vulnerable. Will the state find ways to maintain SNAP access, or will federal changes deepen hunger? Compassion should guide us, ensuring no child goes without a meal.