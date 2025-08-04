Nicki Minaj Challenges Dez Bryant to $10M Fight with Her Husband

Source: Getty

Nicki Minaj has once again found herself at the center of a social media storm, this time involving former NFL star Dez Bryant and her husband, Kenneth Petty. The drama, which began as a Twitter spat, has escalated to the point where Minaj has offered a staggering $10 million for Bryant to fight her husband.

The Backstory

As reported by TMZ, the feud traces its roots to a separate controversy involving Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones. Jones recently made comments about his distaste for dealing with agents during contract negotiations, citing a past experience with Jay-Z while finalizing Dez Bryant’s deal. This prompted Bryant and Roc Nation to publicly deny Jones’ claims.

Enter Nicki Minaj, who, despite having no direct connection to the situation, decided to weigh in. Minaj, who has her own grievances with Roc Nation, took to social media to air her frustrations, claiming the company owes her money. This led to a heated exchange between Minaj and Bryant.

The Twitter War

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The situation took a personal turn when Minaj brought up Bryant’s 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother—a claim Bryant vehemently denied. In response, Bryant fired back by pointing out Kenneth Petty’s status as a registered sex offender, further fueling the tension.

The $10 Million Challenge

The feud reached its peak when Minaj offered $10 million in cash for Bryant to fight her husband. Bryant, not one to back down, responded by telling Minaj to get the money ready, confidently stating he would beat Petty “right in front of her.”

As of now, Minaj has yet to respond to Bryant’s acceptance of the challenge, but the situation has undoubtedly spiraled out of control, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

What’s Next?

While it’s unclear whether this challenge will materialize into an actual fight, the feud has certainly added another chapter to Nicki Minaj’s history of high-profile controversies. Whether this is a publicity stunt or a genuine offer, one thing is certain: the internet will be watching closely.

RELATED:

It’s Time To Call Nicki Minaj What She Is: Bitter [Op-Ed]

Nicki Minaj Blasts SZA, Punch And TDE In Latest X Rant

Nicki Minaj Challenges Dez Bryant to $10M Fight with Her Husband was originally published on hotspotatl.com