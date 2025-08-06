Listen Live
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The Wiz is giving you the ultimate date night experience to Jeezy’s TM: 101 Live Tour! A special live orchestra performance coming to the Aronoff Center on September 5th!

This black-tie event celebrates the 20th anniversary of TM: 101, and we’re giving you the chance to win front row seats PLUS meet & greet passes!

Register for your chance to win below!


More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close