Win a Date Night to Jeezy!
101.1 The Wiz is giving you the ultimate date night experience to Jeezy’s TM: 101 Live Tour! A special live orchestra performance coming to the Aronoff Center on September 5th!
This black-tie event celebrates the 20th anniversary of TM: 101, and we’re giving you the chance to win front row seats PLUS meet & greet passes!
Register for your chance to win below!
