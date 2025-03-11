Bow Wow Performs “Let Me Hold You” On The 20th Anniversary (Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive)

Bow Wow treats fans to an exclusive in-studio performance of his iconic hit “Let Me Hold You” on the 20th anniversary of its release, exclusively on Hip-Hop Wired.

Dropping back in 2005 as a lead single off his fourth studio album, Wanted, the track still hits just as hard today. Featuring R&B star Omarion, the song became an instant smash, climbing to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidifying Bow Wow as one of the biggest young stars in the game.

For the anniversary set, Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, proved exactly why Wanted was a movement. The album was stacked with heat, delivering back-to-back bangers like “Fresh Az I’m Iz,” “Do What It Do,” and “Like You,” featuring Ciara. Every track kept him heavy on the charts and in rotation on 106 & Park, making him a staple in mid-2000s Hip-Hop and R&B. The project didn’t just showcase his evolution it cemented his legacy as one of the youngest to ever do it at that level.

Bow Wow’s influence on Hip-Hop culture runs deep. From his early days as a pint-sized prodigy under Jermaine Dupri’s wing to dominating the 2000s with platinum records, blockbuster films, and cultural moments, he’s been a force in the game. He paved the way for young rappers to be taken seriously, proving that age was just a number when it came to making hits. His impact extended beyond music—his presence in films like Like Mike and Roll Bounce made him a household name. Love him or hate him, Bow Wow’s resume is undeniable. He’s a Hip-Hop legend, stamped for life.

Check out the full performance below exclusively on Hip-Hop Wired:

