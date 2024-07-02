Listen Live
News

Killer Mike “Humble Me,” French Montana “Facts” & More | Daily Visuals

Killer Mike gets humbled and French Montana heads home. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Killer Mike is on a role in 2024 with his album Michael garnering him all the well-earned accolades he deserves and now the OG from The A comes through with some new work to keep his dream year going and his day-ones happy.

In his new black-and-white visuals to “Humble Me,” Killer Mike takes center stage as he styles in some fresh attire and flashy jewelry while spitting his bars before random hands strip it all away and put some handcuffs on him. Lesson! Pay attention!

Back in New York French Montana returns home and for his clip to “Facts,” the mac with the cheese spreads love throughout the streets as he kicks it with his peoples while running into the likes of Jeezy, Travis Scott, and Quavo.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rygin King, Sauce Walka, and more.

KILLER MIKE – “HUMBLE ME”

FRENCH MONTANA – “FACTS”

RYGIN KING – “DEEP WATER”

SAUCE WALKA – “RULES”

TRAEGLEE – “WHY WOULD I QUIT”

GATORMONEY FT. RICK HYDE – “PR3Y”

TRAPSTAR – “VAE VANILLA”

ZAY DEPINA – “4THESTREETS”

LIL MONSTER – “MAKE IT OUT”

Killer Mike “Humble Me,” French Montana “Facts” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace
Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Southern Grace Eats featuring Papa Foodie!

The Culture Founders Opening Cincinnati Art Museum
Entertainment

“The Culture”: An Ode to Hip-Hop at the Cincinnati Art Museum

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Cannabis flower macro isolated on white background
News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

WCPO Channel 9 Jay Warren
News

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close