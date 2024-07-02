AriZona Iced Tea Founder Explains Why Their Cans Are Still Just .99 Cents

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few years inflation has caused grocery prices to rise and everyday necessities to take a big bite out of our pockets, but at least our beloved AriZona Iced Tea continues to remain at a single $1.

Why you ask? Well according to Today the founder of Arizona Iced Tea feels that the company doesn’t need to resort to raising the price of a single 23-ounce can of iced tea ((he said the same TWO years ago). While many companies are taking advantage of price hikes and following suit even if they don’t have to, Arizona Beverages’ chairman and co-founder Don Vultaggio says that business is still booming and they aren’t looking to make life harder on their customers by digging in their pockets for a few more cents.

Per Today:

“We’re successful. We’re debt-free. We own everything. Why? Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent have to pay more for our drink?” he told Sellers. “Maybe it’s my little way to give back.

When asked whether he ever intends to raise prices, he responded, “Not in the foreseeable future. We’re gonna fight as hard as we can for consumers.”

Thank you, sir!

Again we all know how money hungry business brains work and tend to follow whatever trend they feel can bring in more revenue. So when they see prices rising amidst a global inflation, many will follow suit and raise the prices on their products even if it’s not necessary.

Vultaggio on the other hand isn’t trying to exploit any situation just for the sake of money and it’s a mindset that he’s had for quite some time.

“To me, the worst day as a salesman is to go to a retailer and say, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m raising the price on that can today,” Vultaggio told TODAY.com in 2022. For him, such changes have negative trickle-down effects, which he’s made a point to avoid.

“What you want to do is have a customer come in and get a fair value on a can of tea or juice and then buy other things in your store to offset those costs,” he explained.

If only more business people kept it this real.

That being said we have seen a few spots where a can of Arizona Iced Tea was selling for $1.25. Now we know that wasn’t a price set by the company itself, but the owner of the bodega we happened to step into.

Bastards.

