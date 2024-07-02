Listen Live
Rudy Giuliani Disbarred In New York For Spreading 2020 Election Lies On Behalf Of Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in New York on Tuesday (July 2) for spreading the 2020 election lies for Donald Ttrump.

Published on July 2, 2024

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor and attorney to Donald Trump, was disbarred in New York on Tuesday in connection to spreading lies about the 2020 election and attempting to overturn the results. Rudy Giuliani was one of the chief Trump proponents who pushed the angle of their being an election fraud during the former business mogul’s failed bid for reelection.

NBC News reports that Rudy Giuliani, 80, is still facing charges of election tampering on behalf of the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump in the states of Arizona and Georgia, and was named as a co-conspirator in the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

In an order that was entered on Tuesday, Smith stated that Giuliani had no “good faith basis” to put all of his chips in with Trump in pushing the election fraud narrative. In a New York appeals court, several statements made by Giuliani were presented and painted as false, including those made during a post-election press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping amid reports that many outlets called the race for President Joe Biden.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” read the decision from a New York appeals court. Giuliani also faces being disbarred in Washington, D.C. after a recent recommendation from the D.C. Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

This latest setback Giuliani adds to a mountain of other happenings since aligning himself with Trump. Back in May, Giuliani’s WABC radio show was eventually canceled after a suspension. Further, a Georgia jury awarded two poll workers $148 million after Giuliani claimed the pair were enacting election fraud without any proof to show.

Rudy Giuliani has not made a statement regarding his disbarment from New York.

Photo: Getty

Rudy Giuliani Disbarred In New York For Spreading 2020 Election Lies On Behalf Of Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

