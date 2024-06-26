Listen Live
Black Art Speaks Unveil “A” Sculpture in Avondale

Published on June 26, 2024

Black Art Speaks "A" in Avondale

Source: BAS / Radio One Cincinnati

Black Art Speaks, artists Brandon Hawkins and Adoria Maxberry, and Cincinnati leaders unveiled the new “A” sculpture on Tuesday, June 25th. This unveiling marks the second installation in the 17-part BAS Letter Project, an initiative dedicated to celebrating diversity and community empowerment. The 10-foot-tall sculpture is positioned at 3535 Reading Road and will serve as a beacon of hope and unity in the heart of Avondale.

Each letter in the BAS Letter Project series references a line from the poem “We Want What You Want” by BAS visionary, Alandes Powell. The series aims to weave Cincinnati’s rich story throughout its urban landscape.

Inspired by their original artwork on the “Black Lives Matter! Mural”, Brandon Hawkins and Adoria Maxberry reimagined the “A” sculpture to reflect the theme “We Want What You Want.” This theme advocates for peace and non-violence, showing the strength and dignity of Black individuals within the community.

The unveiling ceremony featured speeches from distinguished guests, including Chanda Monroe-Williams of CM-W Consulting, Sandra Jones-Mitchell, President of the Avondale Community Council, Mayor Aftab Pureval, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney, Alicia Reece, President of the Hamilton County Commissioners, Christie Kuhns, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, and Marya Rutherford Long, VP of Fifth Third Bank.

About Black Art Speaks

Black Art Speaks is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Black culture and artistic expression. Through innovative projects and community partnerships, the organization provides a platform for Black artists to thrive and share stories that inspire all facets of the community. Learn more about BAS here: https://www.blackartspeaks.com/

