Kendrick Lamar Fuels Drake Beef, Performs “They Not Like Us” 5 Times at Juneteenth Celebration

In a quintessential blend of star power and hip-hop history, Kendrick Lamar threw an extravagant celebration yesterday, packed with celebrities like LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Dubbed “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” this concert lit up Inglewood, California, with performances by local heavyweights Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, DJ Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

In true hip-hop fashion, the evening wasn’t just about the beats and rhymes—it was also about the beef. Kendrick, never one to shy away from lyrical confrontation, took the stage after a much-publicized feud with Drake. This beef wasn’t just a squabble; it was a marathon, stretching over about a mile (or so the metaphor goes). Kendrick’s hit “They Not Like Us” was performed five times, each iteration tinged with new jabs and tweaks aimed squarely at his rival. He even took a swipe at Drake’s recent purchase of a $1 million two-pack ring, suggesting that returning it might earn him some street cred.

“Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect.” – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop has always thrived on beef. From the East Coast-West Coast rivalries of the 90s to modern-day Twitter spats, conflict has driven creativity and competition in the genre. The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur’s feud defined an era, culminating tragically, but forever cementing their legacies. More recently, the likes of Jay-Z and Nas, Pusha T and Drake, have kept the tradition alive, proving that beef is as integral to hip-hop as breakdancing and graffiti.

Kendrick and Drake’s feud is just the latest chapter in this storied history. It’s a dance of egos and lyrical dexterity, a public spectacle where ea

ch bar is a punch and each track a round in an ongoing bout. Kendrick’s performance last night wasn’t just a concert—it was a statement. Amidst the flashing lights and roaring crowd, it was a reminder that in hip-hop, respect is hard-earned and fiercely defended. And sometimes, it’s worth more than a million-dollar ring.

