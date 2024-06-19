Listen Live
News

Joyner Lucas “Three Little Pigs,” Hit-Boy & Don Cannon “Spill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.24

Joyner Lucas reads his son a different kind of bedtime story, and Hit-Boy living it up. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Fatherhood is a special state for men who cherish being in a position to raise their children and it seems like it’s something that Joyner Lucas especially enjoys as he shares some screen time with his son for his latest music video.

For his latest visuals to “Three Little Pigs,” Joyner Lucas reads his son the classic bedtime story which plays out through the video via animation though he does take some liberties with the story which centers around a law-abiding wolf who gets “racially profiled” by some police pigs. Needless to say it didn’t end well for the wolf.

Meanwhile super producer Hit-Boy get back behind the mic and in his clip to “Spill,” HB shows just how well he’s living including her extensive wardrobe including some sneakers with an iced out chain wrapped around them. That’s next level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, Snow Tha Product, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “THREE LITTLE PIGS”

HIT-BOY & DON CANNON – “SPILL”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “MUCHO GRACIAS”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “JUMP”

PESO PESO & SAUCE WALKA – “MOVIN’ 2 FAST”

PRINCE SWANNY – “BBQ BADNESS”

MANE – “LIKE IT’S SONIC”

BABY K – “DAMN”

KANDRA – “GIRLS NIGHT OUT”

Joyner Lucas “Three Little Pigs,” Hit-Boy & Don Cannon “Spill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

WCPO Channel 9 Jay Warren
News

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

10 items
News

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Clifton

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor
Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

Entertainment

Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close