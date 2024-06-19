Listen Live
NLE Choppa Responds To Homophobic Comment Over Pride Tweet

Allyship confirmed.

Published on June 19, 2024

NLE Choppa

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

NLE Choppa is making it clear that he is very accepting. He recently checked a troll over his LGBTQ+ support.

As reported by Blavity, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper is standing on business when it comes to respecting individuals with different sexual orientations. On Thursday, June 13, he expressed his appreciation on how the LGBTQ+ community have embraced his latest single. “I want to perform Slut Me Out 2 at a pride event in return of the love y’all showed me !!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. While his sentiment seemed to be genuine he did get a negative response from one user who wrote, “This n***a zesty ass be tweakin.”

The “Shotta Flow” rapper served the troll a very mature reply that confirms he gets it. “I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king.”

NLE Choppa’s response quickly went viral as he received praise for his being accepting. “I swear, this man is not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside too,” one user wrote while another said, “this is how every rapper should be, but they only worried about their image instead of showing love and not spreading hate”.

You can view the video for NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out 2” below.

NLE Choppa Responds To Homophobic Comment Over Pride Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

