Listen Live
Entertainment

There’s A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Series Is In Development At HBO

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
"Crazy Rich Asians" - Special Screening - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

A Crazy Rich Asians TV series is in development at HBO. The 2018 romantic comedy film had massive success, and now the madness continues. Read more details about the upcoming show inside.

Great news for Crazy Rich Asians fans. The movie based upon the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan of the same name is headed to HBO. The 2018 romantic-comedy film was directed by Jon M. Chu and follows an American professor, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), for a wedding and is surprised to learn his family is among the richest in the Asian country. The ensemble Crazy Rich Asians cast also includes Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy Rich Asians experienced massive critical and commercial success. It made $239 million at the box office to become the biggest romantic comedy of the decade. Crazy Rich Asians also received praise for its outstanding cast, stunning visuals, and strong script that masterfully draws from the age-old romantic comedy tropes. The film was also considered a huge cultural moment for Asian representation on screen.

Six years later, another spinoff of the successful rom-com will be headed to HBO. Variety shared a conversation with chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys, who revealed that a Crazy Rich Asians TV show is in development alongside other successful properties.

“There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as Crazy Rich Asians,” Bloys shared. “We’re developing in DC, the Green Lantern property, as a series as well.”

The massive success and cultural relevance have welcomed two sequels based upon Kwan’s follow up novels, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, which entered development shortly after its release in 2018. Reports shared that the sequels’ development has been slow with writers being replaced and the production navigating the cast’s overwhelming schedules.

The franchise’s two sequels would bring the complete trilogy to life on screen. There’s also a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie centered on Astrid and Charlie in development. It’s unclear if the Astrid and Charlie spinoff movie is being reworked into the television series, or if it will center on other existing, or entirely new characters.

There aren’t many details as the Crazy Rich Asians TV series is in the early stages of development.

Stream the original film Crazy Rich Asians on Netflix.

There’s A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Series Is In Development At HBO  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Cannabis flower macro isolated on white background
News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair 24 items
News

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close