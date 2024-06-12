Listen Live
Entertainment

Issa Rae & Ava DuVernay To Join Kenya Barris For ‘Creator Conversation’ at American Black Film Festival

The three moguls will discuss their process and their projects in a live talk at the annual fest.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

It’s going to be a ‘Creator Conversation’ with some of the top Black filmmakers in the game. On June 14, Kenya Barris, Issa Rae, and Ava DuVernay will sit down together live at the American Black Film Festival to discuss their projects and their process.

Variety first reported the event. Rae is the creative director of this year’s fest.

“As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up, and I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in that mission,” Rae said in a statement earlier this year.

Rae, Barris, and DuVernay are among Hollywood’s most successful Black film and TV moguls. Rae and DuVernay have done both film and TV projects (with Rae also acting in some of them) while Barris has stayed mostly on the small screen with his hit sitcoms Black-ish, Mixed-ish and Grown-ish.

Rae’s Insecure was a groundbreaking HBO series that centered on young Black people and their lives and relationships, while DuVernay oversaw the Queen Sugar series for OWN, directed the Emmy-winning When They See Us series for Netflix, and has directed films like last year’s controversial feature, Origin.

“We are truly delighted to get a rare glimpse into the minds of three trailblazers who are reshaping the landscape of film and television. Ava DuVernay, Kenya Barris and Issa Rae are incredibly talented creators whose work and careers we admire tremendously,” Nicole Friday, the president of Nice Crowd, which oversees the festival, said in a statement.

“This on-stage conversation will provide the audiences with in-person access to these iconic creatives, allowing them to engage and hear directly from these celebrated artists.”

ABFF starts June 12 and goes through June 16 in Miami, then heads to a virtual version on ABFF Play from June 17-24. This year includes screenings of Jussie Smollet’s movie The Last Holliday, the second season of Kerry Washington’s UnPrisoned and a screening of the new Starz show Down in the Valley which further expands the P Valley universe. Docs on Ol’ Dirty Bastard of the Wu-Tang Clan and Luther Vandross will also screen.

But the festival’s highlight is The Denzel Washington Retrospective, which will see a screening of his 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress based on Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins books.

Washington, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Glory and the Best Actor Oscar for Training Day in 1989, will appear live at the festival with Chaz Ebert to discuss his career.

Janelle James, Aldis Hodge, Nico Annon, Bevy Smith, Affion Crockett, Nia Long, Meagan Good, and Cory Hardrict will all appear at ABFF.

Issa Rae & Ava DuVernay To Join Kenya Barris For ‘Creator Conversation’ at American Black Film Festival  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Cannabis flower macro isolated on white background
News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria
Entertainment

Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair 24 items
News

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close