Listen Live
National

Watch The Juneteenth Concert Live From The White House

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden hosts the White House's Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In June we celebrate; Juneteenth, Black Music Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Pride Month, Men’s Health Month, Father’s Day and so many more Holidays! As we come together for celebrations continue for all of these holidays, we’re excited for an amazing show to remember those who have fought for our rights for independence on June 19, 1866.

The History Of Juneteenth Explained

President Joe Biden will host the 2nd Juneteenth concert tonight on the White House South Lawn which marks 3 years after he declared June 19th an official federal holiday in 2021.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will share their beautiful voices during tonight’s celebration which will also highlight Black Music Month! You can watch the full show tonight at 7pm EST in the link below. Happy early-Juneteenth!

Also See:

Should Black America Still Celebrate July 4th Or Juneteenth Only?

Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos]

Juneteenth Celebrations Across The Nation

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Watch The Juneteenth Concert Live From The White House  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria
Entertainment

Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair 24 items
News

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close