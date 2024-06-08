Listen Live
News

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

And the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup just because.

Published on June 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

The 6 God is back at it. Drake is choosing the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals and he is putting his money where his mouth is.

As reported by HipHopDX the “Family Matters” rapper is putting his past with Kendrick Lamar behind him. This week Drake reappeared on social media with one of his first few posts since his beef with you know who. In the Instagram post he stood tall on sports business and shared who he thought will be winning not only the NBA Finals but also the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

He is picking the Dallas Mavericks to defeat the Boston Celtics and the Edmonton Oilers over the Florida Panthers. “Dallas cause I’m a Texan. Oilers are self explanatory” he wrote in the caption. The accompanying visual is as a screenshot of his STAKE account that shows him betting $500,000 on each series. If he has chosen correctly he stands to win an estimated $1,375,000 dollars.

Drake has a steady history of insane wagers. Back in February he laid a $1.15 million dollar bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the NFL Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49’ers. The Boston Celtics easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of the NBA Finals beating them 107-89.

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
WCPO Channel 9 Jay Warren
News

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair 24 items
News

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria
Entertainment

Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close