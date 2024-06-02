Listen Live
Entertainment

27 Shot, 1 Dead Following A Mass Shoot At An Akron Block Party

Published on June 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

You hear of mass shooting in major cities often, but never in the town that ‘Just A Kid From Akron’ was from.  Sad and scary news is being report this morning as just after midnight, Sunday morning, a mass shooting in Akron has claimed the life of 1 man with 27 others being injured in a shooting at block party on Akron, Ohio, east side.

According to a report on the block of 8th avenue and Kelly Ave. during a block party when gunfire broke out.  At this time all is known is the victim that was killed in the shooting is a 27 year old male.

The Akron police and fire departments and a representative for the mayor’s office have not given any further information at this time.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

27 Shot, 1 Dead Following A Mass Shoot At An Akron Block Party  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Cincinnati Ohio Music Hall building in Washington Park Over-The-Rhine neighbourhood
Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor
Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

10 items
News

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Clifton

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close