Listen Live
National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / Getty

NEW YORK–Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York Thursday afternoon. That makes him the first former President to be convicted of felony crimes.

He could face four years in prison depending on the judge’s sentence, which will happen later. The judge has the discretion to reduce his sentence to a fine, probation or supervision. Trump was the first American president to be stand trial in a criminal case. He is guilty of falsifying records before the 2016 election to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Related Stories

He can still be elected president even after his conviction. Candidates must be at least 35-years-old, a natural-born citizen of the U.S., and a resident of the U.S. for 14 years. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a convicted felon from holding the highest office in the land.

While legal experts say it’s unlikely that Trump will have to serve jail time, it’s possible that he could continue his bid for president while behind bars.

Trump is expected to appeal the ruling. The appeal process could take months or longer, likely delaying any punishment doled out by the judge in the case past Election Day.

Trump’s legal team would face the Appellate Division in Manhattan. Trump’s legal team could ultimately seek a review from the Court of Appeals in Albany.

If Trump is handed prison time, he would likely be allowed to stay out of jail pending his appeals.

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

 

The post Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Cincinnati Ohio Music Hall building in Washington Park Over-The-Rhine neighbourhood
Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers 18 items
Sports

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Schedule

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close