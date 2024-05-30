Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

If you know anything about Cincinnati, this city comes alive in the summer!
Washington Park’s annual R&B series “Friday Flow“, presented by P&G, will make its return Friday, May 31st. This FREE concert series lasts 13 weeks and is always full great music, energy, and surprises. Concerts are every Friday, unless noted otherwise, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Over-The-Rhine’s Washington Park. Get there early to kickback, eat drink, and set your chair by the main stage on the Civic Lawn.
Friday Flow showcases some of the top R&B artists and groups in the industry. At Washington Park’s Friday Flow, you can experience local-budding artists and mainstream, national-recording artists.
2024 Friday Flow Lineup:
May 31 | Chris J
June 7 | Alter Egoz
June 14 | Tiffany Bryant
June 21 | Dave Tolliver
June 28 | Meli’sa Morgan
July 5 | Love Street
July 12 | Road to CMF: Troop
July 19 | Road to CMF: Ruff Endz
August 2 | Ley Ley
August 9 | Glenn Jones
August 16 | Vanae
August 23 | Da Tailor Made Band
August 30 | Vincent Stroud
For more information about Friday Flow and other Washington Park summer events, visit their website: https://washingtonpark.org/
