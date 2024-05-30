Listen Live
Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Ohio Music Hall building in Washington Park Over-The-Rhine neighbourhood

Source: Pgiam / Getty

If you know anything about Cincinnati, this city comes alive in the summer!

Washington Park’s annual R&B series “Friday Flow“, presented by P&G, will make its return Friday, May 31st. This FREE concert series lasts 13 weeks and is always full great music, energy, and surprises. Concerts are every Friday, unless noted otherwise, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Over-The-Rhine’s Washington Park. Get there early to kickback, eat drink, and set your chair by the main stage on the Civic Lawn.

Friday Flow showcases some of the top R&B artists and groups in the industry. At Washington Park’s Friday Flow, you can experience local-budding artists and mainstream, national-recording artists.

 

2024 Friday Flow Lineup:

May 31 | Chris J

June 7 | Alter Egoz

June 14 | Tiffany Bryant

June 21 | Dave Tolliver

June 28 | Meli’sa Morgan

July 5 | Love Street

July 12 | Road to CMF: Troop

July 19 | Road to CMF: Ruff Endz

August 2 | Ley Ley

August 9 | Glenn Jones

August 16 | Vanae

August 23 | Da Tailor Made Band

August 30 | Vincent Stroud

 

For more information about Friday Flow and other Washington Park summer events, visit their website: https://washingtonpark.org/

 

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Cincinnati Ohio Music Hall building in Washington Park Over-The-Rhine neighbourhood
Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers 18 items
Sports

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Schedule

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close