Win Tickets to Our Exclusive “Bad Boys for Life” Screening!

Published on May 30, 2024

The Ultimate Ride or Die Father Promotion

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

 

The WIZ is doing it big for your ride or die father! TAP IN EVERYDAY to hear the Father’s Day “Bad Boy Sounder”….when you hear it, call us at 513-749-1011 to WIN passes to our advance screening of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, June 6th at a secret location. ALL winners automatically get qualified for the ultimate Father’s Day Ride or Die package— a 4K 50” TV plus tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival on July 27th at Paycor Stadium!

Powered by Interscope and Capitol Records… and the station giving you music, money, and more!

 

