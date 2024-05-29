Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.
“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!
Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]
Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Robert De Niro Bashes “Clown” Donald Trump Outside Of NY Courthouse
- Cardi B & Sha’Carri Richardson Getting Their Nails Done Together Is The Good Girlfriend Moment You Need To See
- It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self” was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?
-
John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
Foodie Friday's: Tequila Modern Mexican
-
Foodie Fridays: dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps