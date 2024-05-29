REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

CNN reports that federal investigators are preparing to bring the accusers of disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs before a federal grand jury, a sign that the US Justice Department may be seeking an indictment of the Bad Boy Records founder.

According to a source, investigators have notified potential witnesses that they could be brought in to testify in New York City. These witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony, as the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) are still gathering evidence and questioning potential sources in their federal probe.

One source said that investigators are taking their time to make sure that they have a “bulletproof” indictment, should there be one.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since last November, including the since-settled lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Seven of the lawsuits accuse the mogul of rape and sexual assault, with one accusing Combs of aiding and abetting an alleged assault by his youngest son, Christian “King” Combs.

A History of Abuse

This development comes just hours after Rolling Stone dropped a massive investigative report, detailing Combs’ alleged history of abuse dating back to the late 1980s.

Individuals spoke anonymously to the publication about Combs’ violent behavior while attending Howard University, including one incident in which he attacked a young female student.

“He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs,” another Howard student who witnessed the alleged attack tells Rolling Stone. She says Combs used what appeared to be a belt to strike the young woman “all over the place.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the witness said Combs appeared “super angry” and was “screaming at the top of his lungs.” She says he “whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt.” The witness says the woman was clearly terrorized: “She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.” A third source also recalled the alleged assault to Rolling Stone. (The woman at the center of the alleged attack declined comment.)

The report gives a detailed recollection of Combs’ volatile behavior throughout his life and career, including details about the lawsuits filed against him. To read the report in full, click here.

RELATED:

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury was originally published on hiphopnc.com