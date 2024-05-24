The Morning Hustle’s homegirl Syleena Johnson—singer-actress-bodybuilder—joins the show to talk everything from age gaps and industry facts, to her brand new music and upcoming performances!
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Check out her new single ‘Black Balloon’ and follow @syleenajohnson to keep up!
WATCH SLYEENA JOHNSON ON THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW
Behind-the-Scenes of the Paint Your Parter Challenge
Full Interview
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Syleena Johnson Explains Her Pivot Into Fitness & Her TV One Series ‘One Stage To The Next’ [WATCH]
- R. Kelly’s Lawyer Appeals Use Of RICO In Conviction
- LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’ was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
"I Love My 513" Day Party
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films
-
Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps