Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments

| 05.24.24
Aristotle (investor)

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

This week’s Hustle of the Week is a master investor who we can all learn a thing or two from! Aristotle talks financial advice purchasing Atlanta’s monumental Legacy Center, and how you can invest from scratch!

To stay up-to-date, follow @aristotle_investments

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

 

