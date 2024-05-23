Listen Live
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Cash Cobain “Body,” Havoc “Separated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.24

A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Cash Cobain get lit from the land to the sea and Havoc holds down his hometown of Queensbridge. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 22, 2024

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

A hot minute ago it felt like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was all over the place on the music scene, but as of late the Bronx rapper has been keeping a relatively low profile whenever he isn’t getting into drama overseas over some ridiculous situations.

Looking to get his career back on track, A Boogie returns to the rap scene with Cash Cobain in the visuals to “Body” in which the two men gather their crews and a gang of thick young women to turn up with them from the block to a yacht back to a bowling alley where pins were knocked down and booties twerked in celebration. The bowling alley is the last place you’d expect to see a bunch of bouncing booties. Just sayin.’

Keeping the scene in NY, Hip-Hop OG Havoc of Mobb Deep keeps that Infamous energy alive and in his clip to “Separated,” the QB triple-OG takes to the block with his peoples and shows ain’t nothing change as he still gets love and respect from his fellow QBC comrades.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saweetie, GloRilla, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. CASH COBAIN – “BODY”

HAVOC – “SEPARATED”

SAWEETIE – “NANI”

GLORILLA – “HIGH AF”

1TAKEJAY FT. 1TAKEQUAN – “TILL.I BUST”

KEY GLOCK – “F**K AROUND & FIND OUT”

J BLACK – “HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY TO MOM”

TINA – “SHE’S A FAN”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Cash Cobain “Body,” Havoc “Separated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

