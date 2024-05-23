Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah Join DJ Cassidy’s Vegas Residency

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Public Enemy and Ghostface Killah will be on the star-studded lineup for DJ Cassidy’s upcoming Las Vegas residency.

For those aiming to attend DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic Live!” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, the lineup just got more impressive. It was announced that Public Enemy and Ghostface Killah would appear along with Raekwon, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort, and Warren G as rotating guests. The legendary Hip-Hop group from Long Island is slated to appear for one of the three nights of the residency. They will be part of the show along with Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule. “Pass the Mic Live!” will take place on July 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

“This will be unlike any other show you’ve seen, and a show that people want to continuously come back to see more than once and night after night,” DJ Cassidy said in an interview, “because every show is a unique experience with one-of-a-kind collaborative moments, which is part of why the special guests are such an important piece to the puzzle.” He also discussed the significance of Public Enemy’s appearance on the bill. “They’ve done one other show in the U.S. in the last seven years, and so this is quite a big deal for them, and it’s quite an honor to have them, as it is to have everyone. And Flavor Flav lives in Las Vegas, so he’s now a hometown hero.” Public Enemy will be a part of the show on July 6.

Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation are producing the events, along with Loud and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind. DJ Cassidy hopes to channel the spirit of Las Vegas’ storied entertainment history going back to the days of The Rat Pack and Elvis Presley for these concerts as another landmark for Hip-Hop culture. “There is not a lot of hip-hop in the Las Vegas residency space, and I am very cognizant of that,” says Cassidy, “and I take this responsibility very deeply. It’s really important to all of us to create something not only that represents Hip-Hop in a special way, but from a broader perspective, to create something that can be talked about in the future in the same sentence as the other performers and shows that I mentioned.”

.

Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah Join DJ Cassidy’s Vegas Residency was originally published on hiphopwired.com