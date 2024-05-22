Listen Live
Entertainment

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Car Wash

Source: LMPC / Getty

Another day, another remake…but this one may be promising!

Deadline reports that a small screen re-working of the 1976 Black cult classic Car Wash is in the works at NBC. Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man franchise) will serve as producer with writing from Opey Olagbaju (from CBS’ recently-departed series Bob Hearts Abishola).

Set at a present-day car wash in DC, the new series will focus on “an immigrant family’s generation and cultural clashes between father and son and their eclectic group of employees.”

The logline bares strong resemblances to the original film, which follows a group of friends from LA who work at the Dee-Luxe Car Wash and the peculiar people they interact with.

The film featured an all-star cast of Hollywood legends such as Franklyn Ajaye, Bill Duke, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Garrett Morris, just to name a few. No word on the new cast as of yet, but there could be some cameos in the series, should showrunners want to go that route.

As long as it’s better than the Good Times reboot, we’re good.

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Second May - Music Curator Challenge WIZ
Contests

Win $250 + Tickets to Janet Jackson

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Foodie Fridays 6 in The Morning 2024
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: The 6

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

65th GRAMMY Awards - Emerging Artist Showcase (GRAMMY HOUSE)
Entertainment

Desi Banks: From Vine to Hollywood, The Purpose Chaser Tour [WATCH]

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close