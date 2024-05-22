Listen Live
News

Eminem Is A Proud Papa As Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married

Hailie Jade is a sucessful podcaster and media figure with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Eminem has several accomplishments to boast about, including record sales, awards, and his ongoing sobriety. As a father, Eminem has reached the pinnacle of Dad Status after seeing the apple of his eye, Hailie Jade, get married in a lavish setting in Michigan.

Eminem, 51, was on hand for the wedding of Evan McClintock and his daughter Hailie Jade Scott at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich. this past Saturday (May 18). Dad was decked out in a tuxedo with dark shades and as TMZ shared in its report, Eminem did the traditional Dad-and-Daughter dance.

The new Mrs. McClintock met her husband at Michigan State University where they both attended and have been reportedly dating since 2016. The pair announced their engagement in 2023 and the news was shared on Mrs. McClintock’s popular Instagram page where she details her life as a podcaster and media figure.

Also according to TMZ, the wedding was attended by some of Eminem’s famous friends including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine, among others. It wasn’t a large affair as the event only included family and their closest friends.

Congratulations to Evan and Hailie Jade McClintock, and Eminem for seeing off his baby girl the right way.

Photo: Getty

Eminem Is A Proud Papa As Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Second May - Music Curator Challenge WIZ
Contests

Win $250 + Tickets to Janet Jackson

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Foodie Fridays 6 in The Morning 2024
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: The 6

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

65th GRAMMY Awards - Emerging Artist Showcase (GRAMMY HOUSE)
Entertainment

Desi Banks: From Vine to Hollywood, The Purpose Chaser Tour [WATCH]

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close