Cincy Music Fest Winning Weekend!

Published on June 8, 2024

Cincy Music Festival Winning Weekend

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday, July 27th at Paycor Stadium. To enter for your chance to win text the keyword WIZTIX to 24042

Saturday’s Line Up Includes: New Edition, Kem, Coco Jones, En Vogue, Stokely
Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void were prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Cincinnati Music Festival Text-To-Win Sweepstakes ends on June 2nd, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

