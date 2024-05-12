Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Chilli might be ready to tie the knot.

During a recent interview, the “TLC” star shared her thoughts on marriage, relationships, and her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence. Sitting down with Atlanta’s Portia Bruner, she couldn’t help but smile and express contentment while answering questions about her current relationship and romantic thoughts for the future.

Chilli’s face lit up as she discussed Matthew, and fans couldn’t get enough. And who can blame them? We love love.

But are wedding bells in the air for the couple? According to the 53-year-old’s upcoming interview, maybe.

We’ve been invested in Chilli’s love life since the early ’90s.

Rozonda Thomas, known to the world as Chilli, has been a prominent ‘it girl’ since the ’90s. Her personal life, including her relationships, has often been in the spotlight. From her son with Dallas Austin to her candid discussions about relationships, Chilli’s journey has captivated us for decades.

One of Chilli’s most notable relationships was with R&B sensation Usher. Their love story began when she was in her early 20s, and it was a whirlwind romance. The two have both spoken fondly about each other. Chilli has referred to Usher as her ‘first love.’

As HB previously reported, in 2023, the Georgia native reflected on being

with Usher at the release of Lifetime’s TLC Forever documentary. She shared at the time, “We definitely had some chemistry. But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

Chilli has ‘no fear at all’ about possibly getting married to Matthew Lawrence.

In the same year, Chilli dished on her relationship with Matthew. The world learned of their coupledom in January 2023, and the R&B songstress has been all smiles ever since.

Speaking with Portia recently, the artist elaborated on life with her current boyfriend. “This is the first time that we have both experienced being in a relationship where, I mean, there’s no drama at all,” she said. “Like we get along, and we have differences, but still, to this day, we have never had an argument.”

Chilli also declared she is no longer hesitant about getting married. She tells the host she has “no fear at all when it comes to him” and calls Matthew a “good guy.”

Chilli’s full interview airs on Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Soul/Fox Atlanta. See the teaser clip below.

In the words of Chilli, When ya know, YOU KNOW!!”

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com