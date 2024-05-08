Listen Live
Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Capo can claim this as a win for Harlem.

Published on May 8, 2024

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Jim Jones was recently involved in an airport brawl with two men in a wild scene that saw the men tumbling down an escalator before the authorities intervened. According to new reports, Jim Jones will not face charges as it was determined he was acting in self-defense.

As reported by TMZ, Jim Jones was traveling first class to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and upon landing attempted to retrieve his bags from an overhead compartment, which angered a fellow passenger. Jones sternly warned the man after he bumped him and reportedly grabbed his arm while another man began yelling at him.

Deputies were called to the plane but the men exited without moving forward with charges while heading to baggage claim. It was there when one of the men physically approached Jones with the other man from the plane incident joining in. Jones picked one man up and slammed him while another kept hitting Jones from behind. Officers quickly swarmed to the scene and broke the fight up with one of the men looking worse for wear.

Surveillance video of the brawl backed the claims Jones made that he didn’t start the brawl. The Harlem rapper and businessman told TMZ Hip Hop, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

They most certainly did.

Check out the fight footage below.

Photo: Getty

