21 Savage “Song of the Day” NYC Flyaway!

Published on April 15, 2024

Basketball Mayhem
21 Savage Song of the Day NYC Flyaway

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

The whole WIZ family wants to send YOU + a Friend to NYC for Governor’s Ball. Airfare, room, and tickets, ON US! Listen for the 21 Savage “Song of the Day” at 7:21 & 9:21am, tap in with The WIZ all day for your chance to win the GRAND PRIZE!

