Xxplosive: Dr. Dre Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame, Snoop Dogg, Enimem & 50 Cent Honor Hip-Hop Icon

On Tuesday, the producer/rapper/actor's star was placed in the cement along with other actors and musicians during the ceremony.

Published on March 20, 2024

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty / Dr. Dre

It was officially Dre Day in Hollywood. The iconic superproducer was immortalized with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Spotted on TMZ, Dr. Dre has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, and the three artists whose careers he was instrumental in shaping—Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg—were on hand to celebrate the occasion.

On Tuesday, the producer/rapper/actor’s star was placed in the cement along with other actors and musicians during the ceremony.

Other notable names in attendance were Kurupt, his Beats partner Jimmy Iovine, and legendary radio personality Big Boy.

In a post on Instagram, Dr. Dre thanked his brothers for showing up and showing love, writing in the caption:

“I’d like to thank my brothers and all of Los Angeles for showing me love on March 19th to get my Hollywood Star.”

Dr. Dre Opens Up About His Health Issues

Dre getting his Walk of Fame honor comes after he opened up about his major health scare, revealing he suffered three strokes and a brain aneurysm during a recent interview with James Corden on SirusXM’s The Life of Mine With James Corden.

Per HHW’s previous reporting:

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap,” he explained. “My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care.”

Dr. Dre went on to detail how he suffered three strokes and nearly lost his life.

“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’”

When asked what caused his dire medical condition he pointed to high blood pressure.

“I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health sh*t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.” He went on to make it clear he has a new perspective on life saying it, “definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure.”

Salute to Dr. Dre.

Xxplosive: Dr. Dre Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame, Snoop Dogg, Enimem & 50 Cent Honor Hip-Hop Icon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

