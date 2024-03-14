Listen Live
Bun B Brings Out Drake At His 2024 RodeoHouston Concert

Drizzy's going to drive the crowd wild wherever he goes...

Published on March 14, 2024

Hot 97's Who's Next Series Featuring Drake

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This past Tuesday night (March 12), Bun B blew the roof off of NRG Stadium in Houston when he held the 2024 RodeoHouston concert, which featured the likes of Rick Ross, Nelly and Lil Jon amongst others. But fans in attendance got a surprise treat when the King of The North touched down in the big state down South.

That’s right, Drizzy Drake made a surprise guest appearance towards the end of the show and was introduced as “our newest resident” by the Hip-Hop OG. “Please make some noise for Drizzy Drake!” Bun B said. Rolling up like a boss and donning some Texas-ish attire, Drake took to the stage before the roaring crowd and delved into a few of his hits from his illustrious catalogue including “N 2 Deep,” SICKO MODE” and “November 18th.”

With the crowd eating out of his hand with every bar he delivered, Drake gave everyone in attendance something to remember before retreating into the night and possibly getting some Trill Burgers courtesy of Bun B himself.

Say what you want about Drake, but the man does know how to put on a show. Check out some more videos of Drake getting into the spirit of Houston’s Rodeo show below. Let us know if you were there to witness greatness in the comments section.

