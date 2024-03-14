Listen Live
Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say

Published on March 14, 2024

Police say a man in Ohio used a cattle prod to discipline his children.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth of Erie County told a local news outlet that 34-year-old Robert Bores faces three counts of domestic violence and three counts of endangering children.

FOX 8 reports that Bores used the cattle prod on his 7 and 8-year-old children.

From FOX 8:

“The indication we have is that it may have been used for alleged disciplinary reasons by the father to punish a child for various issues,” said [Sheriff Paul] Sigsworth. “It’s alarming. I don’t know what would compel someone to use a cattle prod on children.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

