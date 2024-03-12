Listen Live
News

Pharrell Wasn’t Happy During F1 Post-Race Performance, Walks Off Stage Because of Unruly Fans

The man who traveled the globe singing "Because I'm happy" wasn't feeling that while performing at an F1 Post Race concert in Saudi Arabia. 

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Pharrell Ends Perfomance Early Due To Fans Throwing Wristbands

Source: Mario Renzi – Formula 1 / Getty / Pharrell

Pharrell always seems to be in a good mood, but fans in Saudi Arabia saw a different side of the super-producer/rapper during a recent performance.

The man who traveled the globe singing “Because I’m happy” wasn’t feeling that while performing at an F1 Post Race concert in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, Louis Vuitton’s latest Men’s Creative Director ended his performance early because fans in attendance would not stop throwing their light-up wristbands on the stage.

“This is the liveliest city right now on the planet but we have also got to be the safest,” Williams said to the crowd. “I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can’t as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women. How about you?”

He continued, “We must protect our women, so if you want to throw them lights, you have to throw them the other way, not at the stage. Who understands what I’m saying?”

Despite his warning, fans continued to chuck their wristbands on the stage. “Let’s take those stupid wristbands and throw them in the air right now when I count to three. And now we are done,” he said before exiting stage left like Jackson Heights’ own Randy Watson in Coming To America, telling the crowd, “Okay, I am going to let you all finish.”

Damn.

It takes a great deal of disrespect when Pharrell to make Pharrell end a performance early.

The “Frontin’” singer was not the only significant act during the event; Alicia Keys and Martin Garrix were headliners.

Pharrell Wasn’t Happy During F1 Post-Race Performance, Walks Off Stage Because of Unruly Fans  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
News

Pharrell Wasn’t Happy During F1 Post-Race Performance, Walks Off Stage Because of Unruly Fans

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

Sweet Potato Pie
Features

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close