Bryson Tiller Winning Weekend!

Published on March 30, 2024

Basketball Mayhem
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bryson Tiller Saturday June 22nd at The Andrew J Brady Music Center! To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “WIZTIX” to 24042

