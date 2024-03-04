Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Winners may be required to sign Releases holding the Promotion Parties harmless against any Claims and Winners who do not agree to sign such Releases may be disqualified from receiving the Prize. Depending on the nature of the Promotion, some Participants who become finalists or move into additional qualifying rounds of the Promotion may also be required to sign Releases prior to moving forward in the Promotion to win the Prize. Participants who do not agree to sign such Releases may be disqualified from moving forward in the Promotion or from receiving the Prize.

The Winner agrees that the UGC associated with the Winner’s Entry will be deemed a “Work Made For Hire” under the Copyright laws of the United States. If the UGC cannot be so deemed, then the Winner irrevocably assigns and transfers to the Company all of Participant’s right, title, and interest in and to the UGC, including all but not limited to all copyright and trademark rights which the Winner may have, in the United States and worldwide, therein, for consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged. Winner hereby waives in favor of Stationall rights of “Droit Moral” or “Moral Rights of Authors” or any similar rights or principles of law that Participant may now or later have to their UGC. The Station reserves the right to alter, change or modify the UGC, in its sole discretion. Upon request of Station, Winner shall execute and deliver such additional instrument of assignment, as may be solely deemed by Station, reasonably necessary to establish the ownership of record of the right, title and interest in and to the UGC and of the copyrights transferred and “Moral Rights of Authors” waived under these Official Rules. Should Station fail to request the said assignment as stated that shall not be deemed a waiver of Station’s rights and Station may at a later time request the assignment.

PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION:

After submitting a completed Entry, Participant will be eligible for a chance to win. Every Entry must be received by 11:59 PM local time on the last day of the Entry Period (or at another time of day as designated by the Station) or such Entry will be void.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the Participant associated with an Entry, the Entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail, social media, and/or cell phone accounts (collectively, the “Accounts”) submitted with the Data at the time of the Entry, depending on the Entry Method, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned the Accounts according to the records of the email provider, cellular provider, or social media platform provider, as applicable, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. In the event that Station suspects fraudulent or unauthorized use of any Accounts, the Station reserves the right to disqualify any Entries associated with such Accounts, in its sole discretion.

For Promotions that require Participants to include specific information with an Entry, such as Promotions that require being a certain designated caller, submitting UGC, or giving a Skill Response, the Station will announce what information is needed on-air and/or on its website. For Promotions that do not require such specific information, all eligible Entries will be entered into a random drawing. In either case, the Winner will be notified by phone and/or email listed in the Entry and provided with instructions on how to claim the Prize. The Prize will be awarded only upon Winner verification and final approval by the Station, regardless of Entry Method. If the Station is unable to verify Participant information, the Entry will be disqualified and the Prize, if any, will be forfeited. The Station reserves the right to determine an alternate winner in accordance with these Official Rules in the event that any Participant is disqualified, cannot be contacted, or is deemed ineligible for any reason or is not available or unwilling to participate in any applicable Promotion events.