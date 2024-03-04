Drake To Executive Produce New Sci-Fi Drama ‘Neuromancer’ Coming To Apple TV+

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The 6 God, aka Drake, is currently on tour again, calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom and, at the same time, continues making big moves in Hollywood.

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has greenlit a new 10-episode sci-fi drama series called Neuromancer based on William Gibson’s award-winning debut novel of the same name.

Skydance Entertainment and Anonymous Content will co-produce, and Drake and his production company DreamCrew Entertainment produce.

JD Dillard (Sleight, Devotion) and Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) will co-develop the series, with Roland as showrunner and Dillard directing the pilot episode.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” Graham Roland and JD Dillard said in a joint statement. “Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it, and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Synopsis Per Deadline:

The streamer reveals Neuromancer will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

For Drake, he continues to dabble in the world of television. The rapper currently serves as an executive producer on Sam Levinson’s hit HBO drama series Euphoria starring Zendaya.

Drake was also instrumental in helping get Top Boy’s fifth season on Netflix.

It seems when it comes to hit shows, Drake has the Midas touch; we shall see if that streak continues with Neuromancer.

