Rihanna Dismisses Fan Requests For New Music

It seems that fans waiting for new music from R&B superstar and mogul Rihanna will have to continue waiting a little while longer. After performing at a private wedding in India, Rihanna appeared on Instagram live with her longtime friend Melissa, and while on the stream, she seemingly shut down fan requests for a new album. Check out Rihanna’s brief discussion regarding new music below.

