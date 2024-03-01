Welcome To Beyoncé’s Era Of The Mullet

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

We are now in the era of the mullet, thanks to Beyoncé.

The multi-hyphenate star rocked the head-turning style in dope photos dropped on February 29 by CR Fashion Book. She paired the edgy cut with even edgier fashion, wearing a Luis De Javier twill black corset, a graffiti-covered t-shirt, and cheeky bottoms. Her pink halo eye shadow and ombre-dyed tresses round out the funky theme.

The chic cut and overall rockstar ensemble are among the several vibrant looks featured in the fashion outlet’s editorial shoot with Beyoncé. She takes risks in each photo, pictured like we’ve never seen her before.

Keep scrolling for Beyoncé pics and hair details.

Note, the art on Queen’s Bey’s tee includes lyrics from “Heated.” The back reads, “She looks a mess.”

The second look we love features the RENAISSANCE leader in a strawberry-red lace-front unit. The wig is styled in deep crinkle waves with a buss-down middle part.

Beyoncé pairs this look with a cream lace and satin feminine Maison Margiela body suit. She accessorizes the look with sheer lace gloves, ankle-length tan socks, and Givenchy pumps.

Beyoncé’s third look is a nod to the quintessential cool girl. She pairs a Calvin Klein denim monochromatic look with a blunt, high-low style. Her hair is platinum blonde with dark roots.

Hair stylist JAWARA worked with Beyoncé to create the jaw-dropping looks. He used Cecred products in each. Shiona Turini is responsible for Queen Bey’s unapologetic slays to the ‘gawds.

Beyoncé lives out her hair dreams – and we love that for her.

What makes the new pictures even more remarkable is the fact that Beyoncé’s dreams inspire them. Blue Ivy’s mother is living out her hair fantasies in front of us, encouraging us to do the same.

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot. Hair is actually the first step when I’m creating tours, films, and albums; being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, looks…everything,” Beyonce shared with CR Fashion Book.

The magazine’s print edition, “Audacious,” including a full cover and editorial spread with even more shots, hits newsstands on March 29. Pre-order and get info here.

Welcome To Beyoncé’s Era Of The Mullet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com