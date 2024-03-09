Kid Cudi Winning Weekend!

CLOSE
101.1 The WIZ is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kid Cudi Friday August 2nd at Heritage Bank Center! To enter for your chance to win text the keyword “WIZTIX” to 24042.
Text and data rates may apply.
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Win $250 & Tickets to Drake & J. Cole!
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
Kodak Black Brags About Stealing On IG
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Foodie Friday's: Big Jay's Place