Cincinnati Auto Expo Winning Weekend!

Published on March 2, 2024

Cincinnati Auto Expo Text To Win | iOne Local Sales | 2024-02-22

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Cincinnati Auto Expo, Saturday MARCH 14th – MARCH 17TH at The Duke Energy Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the key word “WIZTIX” (all one word) to 24042 that’s “W-I-Z-T-I-X” to 24042 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

