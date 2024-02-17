Trees That Walk and The Underground Railroad to Mexico l The Amanda Seales Show

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s amazing what you can discover about the world we live in if you hang around long enough, including some things that might even make you question what once didn’t seem to be physically possible.

For example, you might look at us funny if we said the phrase “walking trees,” but school yourselves below on what a Socratea exorrhiza is before you start calling us crazy.

….also, did you know our fight for freedom extended all the way to Mexico?!

We close out this week of The Amanda Seales Show with a handful of head-turning facts that you will simply enjoy on the strength that it’s making you smarter about the world we live in. If you decide to go back and tell your friends, just make sure to let them know where you heard it first.

Join today’s conversation below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

