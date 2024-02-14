CLOSE
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims.
UPDATE: One dead, nine injured, and three people in custody, per @MarcusOfficer on twitter.
At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen running into Union Station with guns drawn. Police say two people have been detained. Several people could be seen being loaded into ambulances.
There were tens of thousands of people lined on the parade route. Union Station was used as the main stage for the team earlier in the day.
The post Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade was originally published on wibc.com
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: King's Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Foodie Friday's: Big Jay's Place
-
The InstaGrammys: Vote for YOUR Favorite Grammy Nominee!