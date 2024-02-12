Beyoncé Stars In Verizon Super Bowl Ad, Drops 2 New Country Songs

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday night’s (Feb. 11) Super Bowl was one for the ages and while much of the world was fixated on seeing Taylor Swift cheer her man on during the big game, Beyoncé took the opportunity to not only star in a new commercial for Verizon, but also dropped two new tracks much to the surprise of even the BeyHive.

For a few days prior to the Super Bowl, Verizon had been dropping hints that they might’ve had something in the works with the “Irreplaceable” singer. Last night, it confirmed that Beyoncé was indeed down with Verizon as they dropped a comedic commercial showcasing Bey’s many talents. From singing to playing the saxophone to launching off into space, Beyoncé is confident that there is nothing she can’t do… as long as she has her Verizon connect backing her.

Following the commercial spot, Bey dropped two new tracks in “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which will be featured on her next project, Act II, which is set to release March 29. Did we mention that it’s a Country album?

Check out the two new cuts below, and let us know if you’re feeling what Beyoncé dropped in the comments section below.

