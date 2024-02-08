101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been going on now for more than a few decades and counting, but many are still standing on the fight for reparations to be issued to the African American population as restitution for the hundreds of years that Black people were enslaved here in America.

Of course, we’ve always expected those reparations to be monetary. That doesn’t seem to be the case in California, unfortunately.

As they usually do, Amanda and Supreme gave their humble opinions on the subject at hand and let’s just say they’re both speaking for the culture as a whole. In short: WE WANT OUR MONEY, AND WE WANT IT NOW!

Get the details from Amanda and Supreme below, and let The Amanda Seales Show know what your opinion is when it comes to non-monetary reparations:

The post California Wants To Give Reparations With No Money l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

